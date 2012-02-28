Possible cuts coming to Anna-Jonesboro Community H. S. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Possible cuts coming to Anna-Jonesboro Community H. S.

ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

The tough economic times are forcing some tough decisions to be made at the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Superintendent James Woolward says they have to make some cuts to sports programs and extra-curricular school activities in order to keep the school district from falling into debt.

"We're very fortunate that we have some reserves at this time. But if we continue down this path we'll spend all of those reserves in the next five years," said Superintendent Woolward.

So some of the cuts being considered on Monday night during the school board meeting were to eliminate the cross country team and it's coach, the school's dance team and coach and the forensic program.

The cuts in sports programs would also eliminate an assistant coach in golf, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, track and wrestling.

"Our enrollment has been dropping over the past couple of years. And the money from the State of Illinois we're never sure what we're going to get. But when they start making cuts it puts us in a tough situation," said Superintendent Woolward. "Right now we're looking into the future trying to make some cuts to put us in a situation that we're not going to be borrowing money to make payroll in five years. We want to be in a good fiscal position not just next year, but five years down the road."

The school board members are also considering a reduction in under class sporting events by 10-15 percent.

And the district could start charging a $25 fee for all students who want to participate in any sports.

The school board did approve raising the fee for driver's education from $50 to $100 for the 2012-2013 school year.

"These increase in driver's education are necessary to cover some of the costs for insurance on the vehicles the students are driving and fuel costs," said Superintendent Woolward. "And no students who are on the reduced-lunch or free-lunch programs will have to pay the $25 sports participation fee this next school year."

The school board is estimating that if all the proposed cuts are accepted, they could save more than $170,000 in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

