School leaders to look at Ohio shooting as learning lesson

Monday's deadly school shooting in Ohio is a scary reminder of how quickly things can happen.
Dr. Mike Cowan, the principal at Cape Central High School, says every time there's an incident like this at a school, he and other district leaders pay close attention.
"We will indeed look at the details of this once the officials details are released in order to see if there are any lessons that we can learn from what's happened in Ohio," Dr. Cowan said. "That's just part of our fundamental responsibility as school leaders to do that."
Dr. Cowan says as more details come out about Monday's shooting, he and other school leaders will study their own policies and decide if there are any changes they need to make to their response plan.
Jackson school safety coordinator Wade Bartels talks about the prevention policy in place in his schools.
Bartels says Monday's shooting in Ohio will be a topic of discussion in their weekly safety meeting, Tuesday morning.
