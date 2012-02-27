5 students shot, 2 killed in Ohio school shooting

The country is reeling after a school shooting at a high school in northern Ohio killed two students and left three others injured. We have complete coverage from our sister station in Cleveland.

The U.S. military has released the name of the second officer shot to death Saturday at the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul. On Sunday the Pentagon released the name of the other officer: Air Force Lt. Col. John D. Loftis, 44, of Paducah, Ky.

The Cape Central school board votes tonight on an updated school dress code. Christy Millweard is at the meeting and tells us what the school board decided tonight on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 on KFVS12.



The Neelyville R-IV School District has scheduled two community meetings to discuss the proposed tax levy increase to build facilities on the Neelyville campus.

A Cape Girardeau home-care worker charged with involuntary manslaughter after the coroner found maggots in the body of her patient waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty in court this morning.

A convicted sex offender is in trouble with the law again after he allegedly threw a lingerie party for a group of underage kids in Tennessee.



Take a look at this picture of a group of vultures warming their wings before taking off. This picture was sent to us through cNews.

Harris Interactive asked 17,000 Americans to rate the reputations of 60 recognizable brands based on their emotional appeal, products and services, social responsibility, vision and leadership, workplace environment and financial performance. Check out the top 10 of the best and worst brands in America.



Didn't get enough of the Oscars last night? Check out our best dressed and worst dressed slideshows from the Academy Awards.

