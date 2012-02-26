New search and rescue K-9 Unit in Cape Girardeau County

A new search team hits the ground running in Cape Girardeau County.

Members of the Cape Girardeau County Search and Rescue K-9 gathered for training Sunday afternoon at Cape County Park North.

The trained civilian resource now has 15 dogs and 25 people on the team.

"We're dedicated to search, rescue, and recovery to find missing loved ones, and we're also here to aid in disaster recovery not only throughout this region but the whole U.S.," said Lisa Little.

It's a first of its kind team in Cape Girardeau County.

"With the disappearance of Jacque Waller and several other missing persons, there was a lot of interest in this area," said Little. "Several people got together with the Cape Girardeau Emergency Management officials and we formed this team."

The team says dogs can catch a scent from a distance of more than a quarter mile. Dogs have been known to detect drowning victims in more than 100 feet of water.

Human team members have completed courses in First Aid (Human and K-9), CPR, Radio Communications, map, compass and GPS navigation, and search tactics. They are also a CERT Team.

For activation call the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at (573) 243-3551

For general team information call Unit Chief Scott Fornkohl (573) 837-0520 or Unit Captain Gary Sappington (573) 382-3237

Like the group's Facebook page- Cape Girardeau County SAR-K9-Unit

There is also an upcoming Rummage & Bake sale on Saturday April 21, 2012 from 7:00am-1:00pm.

It will be held at the Missouri National Guard Armory in Cape Girardeau.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the team.

