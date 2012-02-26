UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported on Ohio River Bridge

Multiple crashes have been reported on the Ohio River Bridge Sunday afternoon.



McCracken 911 Dispatch reports 3 crashes on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge in the eastbound lanes from Illinois into Kentucky. Transportation officials say the crashes involve as many as 5 vehicles, including one pulling a trailer.

Transportation officials say both eastbound lanes are now open to traffic.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 at mile point 0.0 closed shortly after 4:15 p.m.

Transportation officials had said passenger vehicles can detour via US 45 southbound from Metropolis into Paducah.

Westbound traffic from Kentucky into Illinois is moving.

Transportation officials are tell drivers to use caution in the area.

No word on any injuries.

No commercial trucks are allowed on the US 45 Ohio River Bridge at Brookpoort, also known as the Irvin S Cobb Bridge, according to the Ky. Transportation Cabinet.



It is estimated that cleanup will take until after 7 p.m.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

