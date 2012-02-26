Inmate found who escaped McCracken County Jail

Kentucky State Police have nabbed an McCracken County inmate who was on the run.

State Police went to a home Wednesday on Butler Lane in Paducah and William Guill was apprehended without incident.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail

State police had been looking for the inmate since Sunday.

According to KSP, William Franklin Guill walked away from a work detail near H.C. Mathis Drive in Paducah Sunday afternoon. Guill was convicted of Flagrant Non-support.

