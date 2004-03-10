Child Killed in Illinois Fire

By: Arnold Wyrick

WEST FRANKFORT, IL -- West Frankfort firefighters battled the blaze with assistance from Benton firefighters for more then four hours. When the smoke cleared at the home on the corner of Clark and Monroe Streets, they found 5-year old Daniel Wilkins Jr. in a back bedroom.

"The fire apparently started in a couch in the living area of the house. They tried to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. After doing that they tried to pick up the couch and exit the home with the couch," says Chief Lawrence Jamrozek of the West Frankfort Fire Department.

Three adults and Daniels friend 4 year old Kevin Trexler escaped the fire. And at first DJ's mother Theresa Wilkins thought her son had made it out too.

"April and Keith come out and said DJ's not in there. And I said he's not out here, or he'd be at home. Or he'd be with us, he's not out here, he's gotta be in there," said Theresa as she wiped tears from eyes. "I'm just going to miss him so much. And I would love to have him back here right now," sobbed DJ's mother. Family members gathered around her to comfort her as they looked through recent pictures of little DJ. "I'm going to remember my son as my angel. And I'm going to remember my son as always being happy," said Theresa. "He's up in heaven right now telling me don't cry mommy."

West Frankfort Police Department is joining firefighters in the investigation.

"We're going to find out why other people made it out of the house. And this unfortunate incident to where this child was not able to make it out of the house. That will be the objective of this investigation," says Captain Michael Dinn.

But Dinn isn't talking about why there's red Bio-Hazard tape around the scorched house, instead of yellow warning tape.

"At this point and time in the investigation I'm going to have to abstain, no comment," said Capt. Dinn. "If this fire is determined though to be anything other then an accident, then we will pursue every avenue possible to bring anybody that may have been responsible for this fire, that acted negligent, or without any regard for this child's life, we will pursue them aggresively," said Dinn.

