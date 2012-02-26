Fire guts home in Jackson County

Fire crews fought a house fire in Jackson County, Illinois Saturday night.

Crews say it happened around 5 p.m. on Heine Road in Sand Ridge.

The Gorham and Murphysboro, Pomona, Somerset fire departments put the blaze out.

The fire gutted the home.

No word on what caused the fire.

We're told no one was hurt.



