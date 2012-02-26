St. Francois County crash injures 83-year-old

An 83-year-old woman was injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in St. Francois County.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 221, two-tenths of a mile south of Henson Road.

Troopers say Hazel R. Jones, 83, of Doe Run was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, and a car driven by Heather A. Beers, 33, of Imperial was northbound.

Jones tried to correct to the right hand lane and the left front of her SUV hit Beers' car head-on, according to the highway patrol.

Jones' SUV overturned coming to a rest on its passenger side in the road. She was taken to Parkland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Beers and a passenger, Michael S. Marcee, 43, of Lonedell, received minor injuries and were taken by EMS to Mineral Area Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers say all involved in the crash were wearing a seat belt.

