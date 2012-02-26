Worries about apathy among SIUC basketball fans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Worries about apathy among SIUC basketball fans

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The athletic director at Southern Illinois University Carbondale says he senses apathy among basketball fans no longer expressing their anger at mounting losses.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Sunday (http://tinyurl.com/7ccjcaq) that Mario Moccia won't wait long after the season to make a decision on head coach Chris Lowery.

Moccia says he liked it better when he thought fans were angry at the losses, now at 74 over the last four seasons. Apathy, he says, is "a little more dangerous."

The Salukis will arrive in St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament this week with an 8-22 record after losing their regular-season finale 65-61 to Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The downturn has left the future of coach Lowery in question as he nears completion of his eighth season.

 

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

