Red flag warning in effect

A red flag warning is in effect from 1-5 p.m. Sunday afternoon for wind and low relative humidity.

Warning area covers southeast Missouri, southwest Illinois and western Kentucky, according to the national weather service.

According to NWS:



-Winds will be out of the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

-Relative humidity will be as low as 20 percent.

-Very dry air will mix down as gusty southerly winds start to pick up. This combined with very dry vegetation will result in dangerous fire weather boundaries.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.