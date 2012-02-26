Three injured in tire blowout crash

Authorities say a tire blowout may be partially to blame for a crash in Dunklin County early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 7:35 a.m. on Missouri Route DD, two miles west of Campbell.

Troopers say 22-year-old Sarah Fisk was behind the wheel when the P.T. Cruiser blew a tire. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran off the roadway into a ditch and overturned.

According to troopers, Fisk was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries.

Her passengers: 19-year-old James Crossfield and 23-year-old David Urquidez both of Campbell were not wearing seatbelts according to troopers, and both sustained serious injuries.

Both men were airlifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

No word on their conditions this morning.

