2 die of injuries in east Illinois train collision

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -

Authorities in eastern Illinois say two young children have died of their injuries after a collision between a car and a train last week. That brings the total number killed to four.

The accident happened Wednesday in Clark County near the Illinois and Indiana state lines, in a rural area about eight miles west of Terre Haute, Ind.

The Marion County Coroner's Office says two children, ages 4 and 2, succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the car and a passenger died upon impact.

The Tribune-Star reported Saturday that the crash took place when the diver attempted to cross railroad tracks about two miles west of the Indiana-Illinois line.

Police said the driver apparently did not notice an oncoming train that collided with the car.

