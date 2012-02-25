Cape Girardeau pharmacy burglarized

Cape Girardeau police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy on North Kingshighway.

Police responded to the Medicap pharmacy at about 8:30 Saturday night.

Officers on the scene explained that the suspect backed up to the front door of the pharmacy in a SUV or mini-van, knocked out the glass in the front door, and entered the store.

Once inside, police say the person took medications and fled the store.

Police wouldn't release what kind of medications were taken, or how much.

There were no injuries during the burglary.

There is security video of the burglary.

