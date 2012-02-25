Petition drive held to keep Tamms Correctional Center open

The fight to keep the Tamms Correctional Center continues, this time with a petition.

Members from unions across southern Illinois gathered Saturday at the AFSCME offices in Marion to sign the petition.

The union members are trying to get enough signatures to take to Springfield in an effort to save the three hundred jobs on the line at the supermax prison.

"And they you've got the communities affected by that,' said President of Local 2758 Toby Oliver. "You've got the banks affected by that. We cannot replace those jobs with jobs that are already in the community. Jobs aren't there to fall back on. And the incomes not there to fall back on."

The Tamms facility isn't the only one union members are fighting to keep open.

The Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro is also on the governor's chopping block in an effort to balance the state's budget.

