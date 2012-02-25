Massac County man facing traffic, drug and weapon charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Massac County man facing traffic, drug and weapon charges

Thomas D. Little (Source: Metropolis PD) Thomas D. Little (Source: Metropolis PD)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

A Massac County man was arrested on traffic, drug and weapon charges following an early morning traffic stop Saturday by Metropolis Police.

Thomas D. "Dwayne" Little, 45, of the Fairmount Addition, Metropolis, was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to Metropolis Chief Mike Worthen.

Little was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon (nun-chucks), unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (firearm ammunition), bringing contraband into a penal institution, DUI, fleeing and/or attempting to elude a police officer, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and speeding.

Police say shortly after 3:30 a.m., a Metropolis officer saw a white Dodge being driven by Little erratically and speeding as it passed the Route 45 and Devers Road intersection heading into Metropolis.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop but Little slowed down the vehicle and allegedly failed to pullover for several blocks, according to the chief.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Filmore Street.

Police say they searched Little's vehicle and found a handgun holster with 5 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, nun-chucks, an open bottle of whiskey and two plastic baggies containing marijuana.

Officers looked for a gun along Little's route, but none was found.

While at the county detention center, police say a cellophane cigarette wrapper containing several pills were taken from Little. Police say the pills were identified as Lortabs and Diazepam.

He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

Powered by Frankly