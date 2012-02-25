Massac County man facing traffic, drug and weapon charges

A Massac County man was arrested on traffic, drug and weapon charges following an early morning traffic stop Saturday by Metropolis Police.

Thomas D. "Dwayne" Little, 45, of the Fairmount Addition, Metropolis, was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to Metropolis Chief Mike Worthen.

Little was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon (nun-chucks), unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (firearm ammunition), bringing contraband into a penal institution, DUI, fleeing and/or attempting to elude a police officer, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and speeding.

Police say shortly after 3:30 a.m., a Metropolis officer saw a white Dodge being driven by Little erratically and speeding as it passed the Route 45 and Devers Road intersection heading into Metropolis.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop but Little slowed down the vehicle and allegedly failed to pullover for several blocks, according to the chief.



The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Filmore Street.

Police say they searched Little's vehicle and found a handgun holster with 5 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, nun-chucks, an open bottle of whiskey and two plastic baggies containing marijuana.

Officers looked for a gun along Little's route, but none was found.



While at the county detention center, police say a cellophane cigarette wrapper containing several pills were taken from Little. Police say the pills were identified as Lortabs and Diazepam.

He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

