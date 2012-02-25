Work to begin on new bridge in Ballard County

Work will soon begin on a new bridge in Ballard County, Ky.

The new bridge over Stovall Creek on Herhel Jones Road is scheduled to begin on March 1, according to state transportation officials.

The existing bridge was closed in August 2009 for safety concerns.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by mid-June 2012.

Jim Smith Contracting submitted the low bid of $543,392, according to a news release.



The Stovall Creek Bridge is 1.4 miles northwest of Bethlehem Church Road between Blandville and KY Route 286.

