Corps to inspect Wappapello dam

The Army Corps of Engineers are scheduled to inspect the dam at Wappapello Lake.

The inspection will take place on March 6-8. They will look over the dam, dikes, gatehouse and spillway.

The Corp says the lake level will be lowered around one foot below conservation pool to perform the inspection.

The lake will be lowered to 353.74 National Geodetic Vertical Datum to allow for dewatering of the gatehouse.

The routine inspection will ensure safety, stability and operational adequacy of the dam and other structures, according to a news release.

