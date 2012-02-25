Man stabbed in the stomach, suspect found in stolen vehicle

A stabbing in Bollinger County sends one man to the hospital and another to jail.

According to the probable cause statement, around 8 p.m. Friday a woman reportedly called 911, and then flagged down an officer saying a man had been stabbed at a house in Patton near Meadow Heights School.

That woman was apparently flagged down before that by the suspect, who told the woman about the victim.

According to the probable cause statement, when the deputy approached the front door of the residence on County Road 204, he was able to observe what appeared to be blood both on the outside of the door and on the outside door knob.

The deputy observed the victim, 50-year-old Mark Jones, lying on his left side on a mattress in the middle of the living room floor.

Jones, according to the statement, told the officer that he had been "gutted". The officer describes the wound to be a straight cut approximately six inches long.

The man described the suspect as a friend. The suspect was identified as Lawrence Schanda, 38.

Police say Schanda then stole a woman's car, went to another person's house and took a knife out and tossed it on to the porch.

On Saturday morning the Perry County Sheriff's Office was able to locate Lawrence Schanda and take him into custody.

He was transported from the Perry County Jail to the Bollinger County Jail.

Schanda has been charged with assault in the first degree, and armed criminal action.

No word on the victim's condition at this time.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.



