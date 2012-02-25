Cape Co. Heart Walk Raises more than $42,000 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Co. Heart Walk Raises more than $42,000

4 year old CHD survivor Will Shepherd wearing his Will's Warriors Heart Walk t-shirt (Source: cNews) 4 year old CHD survivor Will Shepherd wearing his Will's Warriors Heart Walk t-shirt (Source: cNews)
(Source: Crystal Britt) (Source: Crystal Britt)
(Source: Crystal Britt) (Source: Crystal Britt)
(Source: Crystal Britt) (Source: Crystal Britt)
(Source: Crystal Britt) (Source: Crystal Britt)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The 2012 Cape Girardeau County Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

Hundreds showed up to walk the two mile course inside the mall.

Several teams raised money and walked for the cause including Capaha Bank, Saint Francis Medical Center, IAAP Girardot Chapter, First State Community Bank, Cape Extension, Cardiovascular Consultants, Southeast Health, Alliance Bank, Southeast Missouri State University, The Lutheran Home and Saxony Village and Will's Warriors

Will's Warriors won the favorite t-shirt contest, and the team from Saint Francis Medical Center won the award for the most money raised with $8,807.00.

The goal for the event was $40,000, and American Heart Association staff partner Beth Walker says the total amount raised was $42,994.

Money raised goes to the American Heart Association.

Beth Walker said at the event, "Congratulations everyone for completing a successful heart walk". As all of you know, a heart walk is the result of a lot of special people committed to our mission and who have worked very hard to make this great day possible."

Copyright KFVS 2012. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

Powered by Frankly