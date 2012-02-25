Cape Co. Heart Walk Raises more than $42,000

4 year old CHD survivor Will Shepherd wearing his Will's Warriors Heart Walk t-shirt (Source: cNews)

The 2012 Cape Girardeau County Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

Hundreds showed up to walk the two mile course inside the mall.

Several teams raised money and walked for the cause including Capaha Bank, Saint Francis Medical Center, IAAP Girardot Chapter, First State Community Bank, Cape Extension, Cardiovascular Consultants, Southeast Health, Alliance Bank, Southeast Missouri State University, The Lutheran Home and Saxony Village and Will's Warriors

Will's Warriors won the favorite t-shirt contest, and the team from Saint Francis Medical Center won the award for the most money raised with $8,807.00.

The goal for the event was $40,000, and American Heart Association staff partner Beth Walker says the total amount raised was $42,994.

Money raised goes to the American Heart Association.

Beth Walker said at the event, "Congratulations everyone for completing a successful heart walk". As all of you know, a heart walk is the result of a lot of special people committed to our mission and who have worked very hard to make this great day possible."

Copyright KFVS 2012. All rights reserved.