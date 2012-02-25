Teaching teenage girls safe social networking

Teenage girls learned the dangers of social networking and how to be on the lookout for danger when on those sites Saturday morning in Carterville.

The Southern Illinois Women's Teen Conference was held in Carterville at John A. Logan College.



Federal officers shared how easy it is for predators to take advantage of teenage girls. The officers also showed how to be protected from predators online and in real life.

Teens also learned topics such as self-defense and self-protection.

There were adult sessions on speaking to kids about sexuality, Internet safety and coping with angry teens.



Arnold Wyrick will have more on this story tonight on Heartland News.

