Man injured in crash after swerving vehicle to miss deer

A man was injured in an early morning crash Friday after swerving to miss a deer.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Route E, a quarter mile west of Cooter in Pemiscot County.

Troopers say Tracy D. Franklin, 42, of Cooter was westbound and swerved his vehicle to miss a deer in the road, overcorrected, hit a ditch and overturned.

He was flown by AirEvac to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis with serious injuries.

Franklin was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

