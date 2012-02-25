3 injured after tire blows out on speeding car

Three people were injured in a one car crash Saturday morning in Dunklin County.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. on Route DD, two miles west of Campbell.

According to the state highway patrol, Sarah M. Fisk, 22, of Campbell was eastbound driving at a high rate of speed, had a tire blowout, ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Fisk received minor injures and was taken by private car to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Two passengers in the car were also injured.

James Crossfield, 19, of Campbell received serious injures and was taken by AirEvac to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

David J. Urquidez, 23 of Campbell received serious injures and was taken by AirEvac to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Troopers say Fisk was the only person in the car wearing a seat belt.\

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

