2 hospitalized after crash on I-24

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 24 in McCracken County.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Deanndria Moore, 24, of Paducah was eastbound in her car and changed lanes quickly, then came back to the right lane where she hit a car driven by Bobby Rhea, 71, of Salem, Ky.

Deputies say both drivers lost control of their car, went across the median and both lanes of I-24.

Moore stopped 30 feet from the road, while Rhea's car went airborne, hit a tree and overturned.

Both drivers were taken to Lourdes hospital with multiple injuries.

No word on their condition.

