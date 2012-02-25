Washington County woman killed in overnight crash

A Mineral Point woman is dead following an overnight crash in Washington County, Missouri.

It happened around 12:20 Saturday on Route U, two-tenths of a mile north of Zinc Mine Road.



Stephanie A. Hochstatter, 29, of Mineral Point died at the scene, according to the state highway patrol.

Troopers say Hochstatter's car went off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left and the car went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. Hochstatter was thrown from her vehicle.

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

