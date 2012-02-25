Murray man arraigned for murder after deadly shooting

The mother of a woman who went missing nearly 10 years ago wonders if a man accused in a weekend murder has answers about her daughter's disappearance.

A Murray man is facing murder charges after a late night shooting.

According to Murray police, William David West, 57, of Murray was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

Police say West was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man on Wiswell Road just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Murray police say the victim is 39-year-old Joe Gaskill from Mayfield.

West was arraigned in Calloway County Court Tuesday. He did not enter a plea. He was appointed a public defender.



West is scheduled to be back in court on March 7 at 9:30 a.m.



He is still in the Calloway County Jail on $500,000 bond.

