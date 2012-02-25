Man jailed for allegedly stealing from ex

A Kevil man is behind bars for allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend's stuff.

The girlfriend, Rebecca Ferch, called police around 6 p.m. Friday when she returned home to find her back bedroom window open, and her laptop and iPad missing.

After a short investigation, McCracken County deputies say they learned 32-year-old William Veit had entered the home and stolen the electronics.

Veit was arrested on second degree burglary charges and is now being held in the McCracken County Jail.

