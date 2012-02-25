Campbell teen injured in ATV wreck

A Campbell teen is airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a Friday evening ATV crash in Dunklin County.

It happened just off County Road 221, two miles east of Campbell.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Darren Lemarr was riding a Honda ATV around 6:15 p.m. Friday night when he apparently lost control and flipped the vehicle.

Troopers say the teen was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and was seriously injured.

There is no word on his condition.

