Heartland woman goes from a size 14 to 4 in 3 months

"I really never expected to not feel older, I never expected to change my diet and feel younger," said Teresa LeGrand.

Now this grandmother is jumping for joy.

"I was stuck there as a chunky lady, and I didn't like being that", said LeGrand.

"It really has changed her, it's changed the way she eats, the way she feels, a bunch of things," said LeGrand's granddaughter Kate Dittmer.

LeGrand's grand kids were the ones to suggest the idea after watching a documentary called "Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead."

"It wasn't anything special, I didn't have any surgeries, I didn't go on any medications to do it, I just got healthy with what I was eating," said LeGrand.

She started juicing, making juice drinks of organic fruits and vegetables. She went 50 days with just drinking the juice.

"Going off food isn't easy, we're all used to chewing," said LeGrand.

Now she's integrated solid food back into her diet. She eats fruit for breakfast, a salad for lunch, and a juice drink for dinner, eating nuts as snacks. Occasionally she does eat a meat item.

She dropped from a six 14 to 4 from October to December.

"For the first time in my entire life, my doctor said, you don't need to lose any more weight," said LeGrand.

She stopped taking all 6 medications she was on for various medical reasons.

"I was on cholesterol medication for several years and had just learned how bad it is for your body to be on that, and was thinking I don't how I could ever get off of it," said LeGrand.

Dittmer noticed the changes in her grandma too.

"She comes over and asks if we can go on walks with her, and stuff like that, it's just a lot of fun having an active grandma, we can just do a lot of fun stuff together that we wouldn't have been able to do very much before," said Dittmer.

"You know to now play with toys without going, let me see if I can get up off the floor," said LeGrand.

For critics who say time can be an obstacle, LeGrand says it's not an issue.

"I can take care of myself no matter how busy I am, and I think we all have to learn that," said LeGrand.

Another granddaughter, Anna Dittmer agrees.

"I think it's helped her to realize that she can't live her whole life getting convenience foods," said Dittmer.

"I feel like I could even do it, although a lot of people say I can't because I'd lose a lot of weight and that wouldn't be good," said Kate Dittmer.

"I think I've taken 15 years off my life, added it to it, off my age, I feel much younger than I used to," said LeGrand.

