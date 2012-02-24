Road repairs made at Birds Point center crevasse

The Army Corps of Engineers continue to make repairs at Birds Point.



The Memphis District's eight-man team completed road repairs at the center crevasse Friday at Birds Point.

According to the Corps, the gravel road is passable in all weather. The team is moving to the upper crevasse to repair access roads there. High winds today loosened some of the plastic. The team will assess damage and repair any the plastic when the wind lessens.

The river was at 23.9 feet on the Cairo gage Friday morning, and is expected to stay level in the next five days, according to the Corps.

"Operation Restore" has been funded through the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act. This project represents the full repair of the Floodway levees to pre-operational levels of protection.

According to the Corps, earthwork is planned to resume this spring as soon as field conditions allow. Seeding and any remaining earthwork from 'Make Safe' will be rolled over into 'Restore.'

