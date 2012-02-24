4 Ky. felons prosecuted for possessing firearms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 Ky. felons prosecuted for possessing firearms

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Four western Kentucky felons have been prosecuted for possessing firearms.

According to United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky David Hale, the cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with local and state law enforcement.

Larico DeWayne Gaddie, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky was sentenced to 37-months in prison followed by three years of supervision after pleading guilty to a single count of felon in possession of a handgun.

According to court records, on June 25, 2010 in McCracken County, Kentucky, Gaddie knowingly had a Smith and Wesson .22 LR caliber pistol with one magazine.

Tyris Murphy, 27, of Mayfield Kentucky, was sentenced to 21-months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to a one count indictment charging him with knowingly possessing a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, on March 8, 2010, in Graves County, Kentucky, Murphy knowingly possessed a Vulcan, Model V10-9, 9mm caliber pistol with one magazine.

Clinton Shane Borders, 32, of Paducah, Kentucky, pled guilty to a single count indictment charging him with a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the plea agreement, on November 10, 2010 a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Officer allegedly found two shotguns, one with an empty shell in the chamber, in the trunk of Borders' car.

According to a news release, the officer was following up on a complaint of individuals firing shots from the roadway near the Clark's River National Wildlife Refuge.

Borders was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle matching the description in the parking lot on Refuge property. Borders faces a maximum term of ten years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a three year term of supervised release.

Daniel Julian LaPorte pled guilty to a two count federal indictment charging him with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, according to the US attorney's office.

According to the plea agreement, on November 18, 2008, LaPorte possessed a and sold a Savage, model 111, .270 caliber rifle, to an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to a news release, on November 25, 2008, LaPorte possessed a firearm when he sold a Glock, model 21, .45 caliber pistol to an agent of the ATF.

LaPorte was a convicted felon based upon his conviction in Christian Circuit Court for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, according to the US attorney's office.

LaPorte is scheduled to be sentenced June 11, 2012, in U.S. District Court in Paducah.

Senior U.S. Judge Thomas B. Russell presided over the cases.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

