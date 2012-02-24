Kevil Eagles Lodge raided after reports of illegal gambling, alcohol sales

One person was arrested after a western Ky. lodge was raided by police.

Randall Lowery, of Kevil was charged Thursday with promoting gambling second degree and illegal sale of alcohol in dry territory.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received complaints over several months about the Kevil Fraternal Order of Eagles located on Rice Springs Road.

The complaints alleged that the Eagles Club was illegally selling alcohol and operating illegal gambling devices, according to investigators.



The specific area in which the Kevil Eagles is located is a "dry" part of McCracken County.

According to news release, on January 21, 2012, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police, as well as an employee of the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted an undercover operation at the Kevil Eagles.



According to detectives, an undercover detective bought alcohol and played a gambling device while visiting the Kevil Eagles. The detective also saw several other people buying alcohol and playing the gambling devices.



Detectives say that the members and employees of the club were all well aware that they were involved in illegal activity. An employee told detectives that they were not allowed to be doing that sort of activity and advised the detective about what to say to law enforcement about the lodge if he was ever asked.



Detectives received and carried out a search warrant that day.



According to the sheriff's office, 1,700 containers of alcohol and alcohol mixes were taken from the Eagles Club that night. Several gambling machines, documents pertaining to the illegal gambling, documents pertaining to the illegal sale of alcohol and other documents related to illegal activity were taken.

Over $5,000 was confiscated from the lodge, that was believed to be proceeds from the illegal activity, according to investigators.



In a follow up investigation, detectives say they seized additional money around $6,000 belonging to the Kevil lodge. Detectives say that the Kevil Eagles had not had a business license since 2006, according to investigators.



On Thursday, February 23, a criminal summons was served on the president of the Kevil lodge, Randall Lowery of Kevil, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Revised Statutes, all proceeds from illegal gambling and the illegal sale of alcohol are forfeitable. The property in which these offenses occur are also forfeitable.

