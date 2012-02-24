Kevil Eagles Lodge raided after reports of illegal gambling - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kevil Eagles Lodge raided after reports of illegal gambling, alcohol sales

KEVIL, KY (KFVS) -

One person was arrested after a western Ky. lodge was raided by police.

Randall Lowery, of Kevil was charged Thursday with promoting gambling second degree and illegal sale of alcohol in dry territory.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received complaints over several months about the Kevil Fraternal Order of Eagles located on Rice Springs Road.

The complaints alleged that the Eagles Club was illegally selling alcohol and operating illegal gambling devices, according to investigators.

The specific area in which the Kevil Eagles is located is a "dry" part of McCracken County.

According to news release, on January 21, 2012, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police, as well as an employee of the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted an undercover operation at the Kevil Eagles.

According to detectives, an undercover detective bought alcohol and played a gambling device while visiting the Kevil Eagles. The detective also saw several other people buying alcohol and playing the gambling devices.

Detectives say that the members and employees of the club were all well aware that they were involved in illegal activity. An employee told detectives that they were not allowed to be doing that sort of activity and advised the detective about what to say to law enforcement about the lodge if he was ever asked.

Detectives received and carried out a search warrant that day.

According to the sheriff's office,  1,700 containers of alcohol and alcohol mixes were taken from the Eagles Club that night. Several gambling machines, documents pertaining to the illegal gambling, documents pertaining to the illegal sale of alcohol and other documents related to illegal activity were taken.

Over $5,000 was confiscated from the lodge, that was believed to be proceeds from the illegal activity, according to investigators.

In a follow up investigation, detectives say they seized additional money around $6,000 belonging to the Kevil lodge. Detectives say that the Kevil Eagles had not had a business license since 2006, according to investigators.

On Thursday, February 23, a criminal summons was served on the president of the Kevil lodge, Randall Lowery of Kevil, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Revised Statutes, all proceeds from illegal gambling and the illegal sale of alcohol are forfeitable. The property in which these offenses occur are also forfeitable.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

Powered by Frankly