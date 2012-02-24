3 arrested on various drug charges in Stoddard County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested on various drug charges in Stoddard County

M. Taylor (Source: Stoddard County SO) M. Taylor (Source: Stoddard County SO)
J. England (Source: Stoddard County SO) J. England (Source: Stoddard County SO)
R. Gordon (Source: Stoddard County SO) R. Gordon (Source: Stoddard County SO)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Three people have been arrested on various drug charges in Stoddard County.

Matthew A. Taylor, 28, of Batesville Arkansas was charged with the class D felony of delivery or manufacture of imitation controlled substance. Bond set at $200,000 cash only.

Jennifer Nicole England, 34, of Dexter, Mo. was charged with the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $150,000 cash only.

Russell K. Gordon, 49, of Poe, Mo. is charged with the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $125,000 cash only.

According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, Matthew Taylor was caught Tuesday on surveillance video throwing a cigarette pack over a fence at the Stoddard County Jail.  The cigarette pack was for a trustee to pick up and bring into the jail for his brother, Chris Taylor, an inmate.

Hefner says the trustee received was they believed as methamphetamine for payment.

Chris Taylor was on the phone with his girlfriend, England, while she and his brother were riding in a car. The inmate gave them instructions on how to get the items over the fence, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff says a search warrant was issued for the apartment of England and Gordon. Matthew Taylor, who was a fugitive from Arkansas, was staying there as well, according to the sheriff.

Once inside the apartment, permission was granted by England for deputies to search the apartment.

Deputies say they found a felony amount of marijuana in an upstairs bedroom. They also found around one half ounce of  methamphetamine inside England's purse, according to Hefner.

Hefner says methamphetamine was found in Gordon's shirt pocket and  in his sock.

And a set of digital scales were found in a downstairs closet.

All three were then placed under arrest and taken to the Stoddard County Jail.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

