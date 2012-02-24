Boil water order issued after E. coli found in Van Buren water

A boil water order has been issued for the Van Buren Public Water System after E. coli was found in tested water samples, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

E. coli bacteria was found in samples on Wednesday and coliform was found in samples on Tuesday, according to DNR.

The department says a sample taken on Tuesday also showed no chlorine residual in the water. They say this is a violation of Mo. Public Drinking Water Regulations.



The order is effective until it is released by the Department of Natural Resources, according to the City.

