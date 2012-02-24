Tax training sessions held in southeast Missouri

Those in southeast Missouri needing help with their taxes are in luck. There's free help on Friday.

Representative Jo Ann Emerson is among those on hand helping to host the hands-on training session at the Career and Technology Center that started Friday morning.

"It's something we've been doing for several years now simply because it helps people," said Rep. Emerson. "And, because the government seems unable to collect hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes that is owed to it. This is an easy way for people to file and help spring revenue that we need so much right now."

The event offers training on how to file your federal and state taxes online for free.

There is also tax help Friday at the University of Missouri Delta Resource Center in Portageville, Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff and Mineral Area College in Park Hills.

