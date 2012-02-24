Crews fight early morning fire, wind in Vergennes

Fire crews were called to an early morning structure fire in Jackson County, Illinois.



According to Vergennes Fire Chief Chad Sherman, the fire started just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

It involved four outbuildings that were all close together. The wind was a big factor in fighting this blaze, according to the chief.



Sherman says the wind made it tougher to get the fire under control and the wind kept whipping the fire up again.



Crews on scene spent three-and-one-half to four hours getting the fire under control.

The blaze involved two greenhouses and two machine sheds. Hay was stored in one of the machine sheds and lumber in the other.

Sherman says the cause is likely electrical. He says there was a lot of wiring in the greenhouses.



According to the chief, the property owner did not even know the fire was going on. the owner told fire crews that he woke up three hours into the fire when crews had it under control.



Someone apparently called it in the early morning hours.



The chief says you could see the fire all the way from Route 127.



