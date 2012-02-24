Lyon County, Ky. joins National Flood Insurance Program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lyon County, Ky. joins National Flood Insurance Program

LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Lyon County, Ky. is now a participating community in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On January 24, Lyon County joined nearly 21,000 communities participating in the NFIP nationwide, according to a news release.

According to FEMA, the program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency which works with nearly 90 private insurance companies to provide affordable flood insurance to property owners and renters in NFIP-participating communities.

Federal emergency management officials say flood insurance policies may be written by state-licensed property and casualty insurance agents.

Online: National Flood Insurance Program

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

