Stoddard Co. inmate who escaped sentenced to 3 more years

Authorities have captured a Stoddard County inmate who was on the run after walking out of a courthouse on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, Jason Stroup was taken into custody around 3 p.m. He was at a home on the Bollinger County and Stoddard County line around Duck Creek. Hefner says Stroup tried to run, but was apprehended by Stoddard and Bollinger County deputies. According to the sheriff, the man who lives in the home where Stroup was captured was taken to the Bol...

A Stoddard County inmate who ran away from custody was sentenced to an additional three years behind bars.

Jason, Stroup, pleaded guilty to escape from confinement and received an additional three years consecutive to his previously imposed sentence of 12 years for a total of 15 years, according to Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver.

According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, Jason Stroup was taken into custody around 3 p.m. on Feb. 16. He was at a home on the Bollinger County and Stoddard County line around Duck Creek.

Hefner says Stroup tried to run, but was apprehended by Stoddard and Bollinger County deputies.

According to the sheriff, the man who lives in the home where Stroup was captured was taken to the Bollinger County sheriff's office for questioning.

Jason Stroup was in a holding room on Feb. 15 at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department with a group of other inmates waiting for his court appearance when he apparently got up and walked out the back of the court house, according to Sheriff Carl Hefner.

According to Case Net, the man pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery. The sheriff says he was going before a judge that day, and would likely have been transferred to the Department of Corrections after his appearance.

According to the prosecutor, Stroup stole thousands of dollars from one victim.

He was sentenced to five years and was released for two days by a judge right before being sent to prison to get his affairs in order.

He never showed up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was on the run for about three weeks until being caught late in Scott County.

Sheriff Carl Hefner says Stroup has been back behind bars leading up to Feb. 15's court appearance where he was given a 12 year sentence.

"He needs to make restitution to the victim," said Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver. "If you do the crime you've gotta do the time."

Stroup was originally sentenced to five years. When he eventually got out of DOC he would have been on probation for a separate seven year sentence that he would have had to serve if he did not make restitution to the victim. However, Stroup did not return from a furlough for several weeks, according to Oliver. As a result, the five year sentence was converted into a 12 year sentence.



Stroup now has been sentenced to five years incarceration with seven years consecutive and with three years consecutive, for a total of 15 years.

