Sportsmanship is alive and well; Puxico boy plays in game

PUXICO, MO (KFVS) - Sportsmanship is alive and well and was on display Thursday night in Puxico, Mo.



A dream came true for Puxico senior Anthony Strunk. The team's manager during his high school career was given his first opportunity to play and put his name in the box score.



Anthony was born with hydrocephalus (water on the brain) which slowed his mental development.



"Most of his functions are at the kindergarten level," said his mother Tina Whitehead, "but you can see what he can do."



Anthony entered the game late in the fourth quarter but struggled with a few shots that were off the mark. He found his groove sinking a shot from the baseline then knocking down a long three pointer in front of the Puxico bench which got a standing ovation from the packed gymnasium.



Getting Anthony into the game was a joint effort between the coaching staffs and players of Twin Rivers and Puxico. It was mutually agreed to allow Anthony every opportunity to score a basket.



Anthony saved his best for last.



"I like basketball, I like to shoot around," said Anthony "I had a good time, it's best for me to have a lot of fun."

