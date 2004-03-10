Two People Dead After Colliding with Train

By: Ryan Tate

BERNIE, MO -- Two people are dead and one person is in a Cape Girardeau hospital after being inside a truck that collided with a train Tuesday night in Bernie. The victims were 49-year old Michael Frey and 14-year old Tyler Frey, both of Malden. Tyler's 46-year old father, James Frey, was transported by helicopter and is hospitalized in Cape Girardeau.

According to troopers from the Missouri Highway Patrol, James Frey was driving westbound on Main Avenue, also known as Highway Z in downtown Bernie, when he or she tried to cross the railroad intersection in front of an oncoming train. The Union Pacific train conductor saw the truck coming, but tells police he couldn't stop the train, which was traveling at 45 mph.

"He said he hoped it would stop," Trooper Derek Carnegey said.

The impact sent the Ford Ranger at least 50 yards from the collision point. Police estimate it took the conductor more than 1,000 feet to stop the train. Following the accident, the conductor complained to police of heart and chest pains. Police don't know if that's connected to the accident.

The train stretched 61 cars long and normally carried phosphoric acid. But at the time of the accident, the cars were empty. A Union Pacific investigator was also on the scene, along with police reconstructionists. This isn't the first time police have looked for clues involving a train accident at this Bernie intersection.