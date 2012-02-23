Authorities look for woman accused of forging checks

Authorities in McCracken County are looking for a woman accused of forging checks.

Beth Dycus, the manager of Super Valu in Lone Oak, reported to officers on Wednesday that a woman cashed forged checks on two different occasions.



Dycus told law enforcement that on February 11 and 12, a white female, between 5'6" and 5'9", approximately 300 pounds with reddish brown hair, came to the store and bought items with two checks (02/11/12 - $47.03 & 02/12/12 - $48.13), which were later determined to be forgeries, according to investigators.



According to the sheriff's office, Banterra Bank contacted management at Super Valu to let them know the two checks had fake routing and account numbers.

The checks had the name of 'Carman Hoffman' printed on each check, but the account addresses were different, according to investigators.



If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person responsible for this crime, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, or Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL.

According to the sheriff's office, anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction may be eligible for a reward up to $1000.

