Company from Mexico buys Poplar Bluff nail manufacturer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Company from Mexico buys Poplar Bluff nail manufacturer

Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
Mid Continent owner Raul Gutierrez Mid Continent owner Raul Gutierrez
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

There was bit of nail biting for some manufacturing employees recently in Poplar Bluff.

They wondered, will they keep their jobs after a company out of Mexico buys the business?

The answer is yes, and with the possibility of up to 100 new jobs.

The Mid Continent Nail Corporation was bought by the Deacero (Dis-sare-oh) Company. It is a business that was already in a partnership with the nail manufacturer.

The new owner of the business wants its 300 employees and the community to know they are here to stay.

"The people in Poplar Bluff and this area are very receptive," said Owner Raul Gutierrez. "We also find them very friendly. We feel like at home, we're going to be home. We want to grow as a company. We want to have the presence, the manufacturing presence, in the United States. Again, as I said, it is part of our being competitive."

Changes are on the horizon for the nail manufacturer, with new product lines and an increase in production.

In the future, company owners hope to compete worldwide such as with companies in China.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

