Cape Girardeau casino looking to open before Thanksgiving

With the mild winter, casino officials are now looking at the possibility of opening before Thanksgiving of this year.

According to Isle Casino President and CEO Virginia McDowell, the mild winter has "enabled us to move up our opening date, and we now anticipate cutting the ribbon before the Thanksgiving holiday."

McDowell says the general manager has "began to put together a management team" and "anticipates that more positions will be posted soon."

In a ceremony attended by city leaders and casino officials, the last piece of steel was put into place Thursday. The beam carried an evergreen tree and an American flag for good luck.

Casino officials say the $125 facility is designed to handle 1,000 slot machines, 28 table games, several restaurants and a 750-seat multi-purpose room.

The Cape Girardeau location will be the sixteenth casino operated in the US by Isle of Capri.

