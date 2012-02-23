Two arrested after bank robbery in West Frankfort

Two men face charged after bank robbery in West Frankfort Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at Banterra Bank at 110 E. Oak St. in West Frankfort, according to West Frankfort Police Chief Jeff Tharp.

Police arrested Chad L. Phelps, 40, and Joshua S. Melvin, 29, both of West Frankfort.

West Frankfort Police Chief Jeff Tharp says a bank employee called police reporting the robbery. Police say a note was left behind by the suspect that stated money was demanded and that the suspect had a gun.

West Frankfort Police searched a home at 109 S.. Monroe St. and found money and clothing and shoes consistent with the clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery.

Police say both suspects told about their involvement in the robbery. Melvin is accused of being the one who entered the Banterra Bank.



