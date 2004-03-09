Sikeston Burglaries

By: CJ Cassidy

SIKESTON, MO -- Police in Sikeston come closer to solving a rash of burglaries, spreading over several different Heartland counties. Police arrested 26-year-old John Holland of Sikeston, on Monday, after someone reported a break-in earlier that morning.

Investigators also believe Holland burglarized several other homes in Scott, Mississippi, and New Madrid counties, even as far away as Paducah, Kentucky.

"My daughter called me, and I came home and saw that I'd been broken into," Sikeston resident Sam Wise says. He's glad police now have the man they say broke into his home.

Holland was arrested after he allegedly woke up a sleeping teen inside another house in Sikeston.

"This guy was unique in the fact that he was a daytime burglar," Sikeston police say.

They say Holland's method of operating was to pull into a driveway in broad daylight, walk up to the home, ring the doorbell, and if nobody was at home, he would try to find a way to break in.

Lieutenant Mark Crocker, with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says they found weapons, jewelery, computers, rare coins and even a stack of old license plates in Holland's car and home. Also among the loot, one of Sam Wise's most prized possessions; his guitar.

While police hope to find more stolen property soon, Wise is just thankful his daughter wasn't hurt.

Holland faces 1st and 2nd degree burglary charges in Southeast Missouri, and in Paducah.

More arrests are also pending in the case.

If you think some of your property may be among the recovered items, call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-1500.

