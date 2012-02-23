MoDOT plans to replace Route T near Lake Wappapello - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT to hold meeting on Route T replacement near Lake Wappapello

Map of the new proposed road alignment (Source: MoDOT) Map of the new proposed road alignment (Source: MoDOT)
LAKE WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) -

State transportation officials have decided to replace the washed out section of Route T near Lake Wappapello. They plan to hold a meeting on Monday, March 5 with the public to discuss a long-term solution.

The meeting will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center at 10992 Route T in Wappapello, Mo.

The road in Wayne County, Mo. was washed out during the spring floods of 2011.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, a channel crossing below the transition area will be built. The road is expected to be built similar to that of the existing detour, with the vertical position of the road being greatly improved, according to MoDOT.

Construction of the channel crossing is expected to be completed by the end of 2012.

MoDOT says they had been looking at building a bridge, but it would come at an estimated cost of $2.1 million. In September 2011, many chose a bridge as a best option.

Transportation officials say the bridge is no longer being considered due to the cost involved.

The US Army Corps of Engineers had requested since then that no materials be put in the transition area.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

 

