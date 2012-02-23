New owner of old Cape Girardeau federal building announced

The Reverend Larry Rice is taking the homeless fight from his headquarters in downtown St. Louis to the center of downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Reverend Larry Rice says he has no choice but to head to court in his effort to bring a homeless shelter to Cape Girardeau.

Rev. Rice says he will go to court for homeless shelter

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners vote 3 to 0 in favor of pursuing the purchase of the old Federal Courthouse.

A St. Louis pastor wanting to turn the old federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau into a homeless shelter gets a legal victory.

The Cape Girardeau chaplain behind the effort to open a small homeless shelter in his hometown explains why he broke away from St. Louis pastor Larry Rice.

Rev. Larry Rice says the Department of Health and Human Services denied an application to turn the old Federal Courthouse into a homeless shelter for a second time.

It's a decision that has Cape Girardeau city leaders smiling, at least for now. Earlier this month, a judge denied the latest appeal by New Life Evangelistic Center to convert the former federal courthouse into a homeless shelter. But the future of the building, is far from decided.

The third time was not the charm for a group wanting to turn Cape Girardeau's old federal courthouse into a homeless shelter. Rev. Larry Rive says his group does not plan to appeal the judge's ruling and will walk away from their plans for the federal building in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Rice says he will not appeal judge's ruling on old federal courthouse

The clock is ticking as the U.S. government tries to find a buyer for the old federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

The auction of Cape Girardeau's old federal building continues. Bidding was supposed to end Tuesday afternoon, but someone entered a bid just before the close of the auction.

The General Services Administration has 60 days to decide whether or not to accept the $625,000.00 bid made on the old federal courthouse building in downtown Cape.

The old Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau could be back on the auction block.

The General Services Administration closes its most recent auction for the old federal building in downtown Cape Girardeau with a high bid of $325,015.

The General Services Administration has accepted a bid for the old federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

The sale is final. Now, we're just waiting for the deed to be filed, to find out who bought the old federal building in Cape Girardeau.

The new owner of the old federal building in Cape Girardeau says his first priority would be to lease or even sell it to the city or Cape Girardeau County.

"Our first priority was the county or the city," Majid Hemmasi of RDRH Holdings Inc. told me by phone Thursday afternoon from his office in Austin, TX. "And if that doesn't work to (lease it to) some attorneys because it is close to the new courthouse over there, the federal courthouse."

Hemmasi tells me he bought the property as an investment opportunity, something he's done with other government properties.

Hemmasi says he bid on the building during the first auction and realized he wasn't the only one who wanted it.

"During the first go around, I was bidding and saw every time we bid, someone was bidding against us immediately," he recalled. "Then, I do the Google search, I saw the clip of the news that the county was interested."

Hemmasi tells me he did not want to run up the price, since the county would be buying the building with taxpayer money.

So, he decided to reach out to county leaders.

"Several phone calls I made", he tells me. "Finally, they understood what I am talking about. So, after a while a commissioner called me. And I expressed, if they are the one bidding, I stop bidding against them because there is no reason for the taxpayer entity to pay more than what they should pay. And the gentleman told me, they are not the one bidding but they are interested and asked if I get it, they might be interested in leasing it in the future", Hemmasi says.

Hemmasi tells me he traveled to Cape during the first auction and likes the city.

He says it reminds him of Austin, where he's based.

Hemmasi says he plans to travel to Cape next week to secure the property, then tour the building to see what kind of renovations it may need.

