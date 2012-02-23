Teen accused of stabbing mom, girl faces charges

A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing his mother and his ex-girlfriend's sister, then leading police on a high speed chase Monday evening in Union County.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery, according to Union County States Attorney Tyler Edmonds.

Police say the teen got into an argument with his mom in Dongola around 6 p.m. Monday.



He is accused of stabbing his mother in the neck, then driving to another house in Dongola and stabbing his ex-girlfriend's sister.

Then, police say he led them on a high speed chase on Hwy. 51 to Anna where a Union County Sheriff's deputy had to ram the vehicle to stop the chase on Orange Street.

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, Union County Sheriff's Department says the mother has been released from a local hospital and the teen victim was still being treated.

Police say the boy was just released from juvenile detention a week and a half ago in connection with several auto burglaries and a break in at a hardware store.

