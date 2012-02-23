3 injured in crash near Malden

A Wednesday evening wreck injured three people near Malden.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Hwy. 62 just east of Malden.

A trooper says the driver of the Ford Expedition SUV was going south on Hwy. 25, tried to turn east onto 62 and hit the other car.

Both the driver and passenger in the SUV received minor injuries.

So did the driver of the car.

They were taken to local hospital to be treated.

