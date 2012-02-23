Name released of Pinckneyville man killed in overnight fire

The investigation into a deadly fire overnight in Pinckneyville is underway Thursday morning.

Pinckneyville Police Chief John Griffin says 63-year-old Henry J. Bardle was killed in the fire at a home at 137 Wisconsin St.

An autopsy is underway Thursday morning.

The man was at the home alone. No one else was injured or killed.

Police say they first got a call at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday. They believe the fire started in the front area of the home.

The fire cheif says the fire was likely started by a lit cigarette in or near the bed.



Investigators believe the cause of the fire is accidental.



The state fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate.

